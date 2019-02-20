Menu
MISSING PERSON: Man last seen in Pialba

20th Feb 2019 7:51 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistant to help locate a 31-year-old man reported missing from Pialba.

Nathan Martin was last seen at an Alice Street address at 8.30am on February 17 and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Nathan is described as Aboriginal, is approximately 177cm tall, with black curly hair, black facial hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be driving his dark grey coloured XR6 sedan, with Queensland registration 666YNL.

Anyone who has seen Nathan or has information about his location is urged to contact police.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

