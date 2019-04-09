Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Toowoomba.
Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Toowoomba. Contributed
Breaking

MISSING PERSON: Police search for 15-year-old Toowoomba boy

9th Apr 2019 2:29 PM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Toowoomba.

The teenage boy was last seen around 5pm on Sunday, April 7 on Redwood Street.

Police hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.

The teenage boy is described as about 165cm tall with a slim build and brown hair.

Police have received reports that the teenage boy may be in the Brisbane or Ipswich areas using the rail network.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or know of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000.

missing person toowoomba missing person toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Children in new medical cannabis trial

    premium_icon Children in new medical cannabis trial

    Health RESEARCHERS are testing a medicinal cannabis gel on children with a common inherited form of intellectual disability..

    The Fraser Coast's 30 most-loved cars

    premium_icon The Fraser Coast's 30 most-loved cars

    Lifestyle These are some of the Fraser Coast's most loved cars

    TMR announce Tiaro bridge will close this Thursday

    premium_icon TMR announce Tiaro bridge will close this Thursday

    News The assessment will begin in the morning.

    Easter fishing competition has $14,500 prize up for grabs

    premium_icon Easter fishing competition has $14,500 prize up for grabs

    Fishing This year's Burrum Heads Easter Fishing Club event a game changer