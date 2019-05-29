MISSING PERSON: Woman, 35, last seen in Hervey Bay

MISSING: Have you seen this woman? Shae Francis, 35, was last seen in the Hervey Bay area last October.

POLICE are seeking community assistance to help locate 35-year-old Shae Francis missing in the Hervey Bay region since October.

Ms Francis was last seen in the first week of October last year visiting a family member at the Hervey Bay Hospital.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety and well-being as this behaviour is out of character.

Detectives from Hervey Bay Criminal Investigations Branch are attempting to trace Ms Francis' movements over the past six months and are asking members of the public the come forward with any information.

She is described as Caucasian, approximately 160cm tall with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.