MISSING: Police ask for help to find missing M’boro boy

POLICE are asking for community assistance to help find a 12-year-old boy missing from the Maryborough area.

Investigations indicate the boy was last seen at an education facility on Saltwater Creek Road, St Helens on Thursday and has not been seen since.

Police and the boy's family hold serious concerns for his welfare due to his young age.

The boy was last seen wearing a red and navy-blue school polo shirt

He is described as Caucasian, about 160cm tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone that see's this boy or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to call police.