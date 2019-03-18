Woman, 22, reported missing in Hervey Bay

Lydia Rieck has been reported missing in Hervey Bay.

Lydia Rieck has been reported missing in Hervey Bay.

A 22-YEAR-OLD woman has been reported missing in Hervey Bay.

Lydia Rieck was last seen leaving the Wetside Water Park at Pialba beachfront in Hervey Bay about 1.30pm on Sunday and heading towards the Seafront Oval.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as she has not been heard from since.

Police are asking for public assistance to help locate Lydia.

Lydia is not from the area and has a disability which may mean she is unaware of her surroundings.

She is described as Caucasian, around 173cm tall with short brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark blue shorts.

Anyone who may have seen Lydia or know her whereabouts is being urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.