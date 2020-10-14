Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are seeking public assistance to locate Tinba Furze.
Police are seeking public assistance to locate Tinba Furze.
News

MISSING: Police searching for Ipswich woman

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Oct 2020 6:39 AM | Updated: 9:59 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a 50-year-old Ipswich woman reported missing from Brassall.

Tina Furze was last seen on October 12 at 8.15pm but has not been heard from since.

Police hold concerns for her safety as she suffers from a number of serious medical conditions and requires a wheelchair.

Tina is able to load her wheelchair into her car and may be travelling in her white 2011 Holden Captiva with Queensland registration PMS365.

She may be travelling in her white 2011 Holden Captiva with Queensland registration PMS365.
She may be travelling in her white 2011 Holden Captiva with Queensland registration PMS365.

It is believed Ms Furze may have travelled to the Cleveland area on Tuesday morning but failed to arrive at an appointment on Tuesday afternoon.

She is described as caucasian, 180 cm tall with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information to help with locating Tina, please contact police.

Contact Policelink here or Crime Stoppers here.

ipswich missing person
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Fresh virus scare hits Qld

    Fresh virus scare hits Qld
    • 14th Oct 2020 11:12 AM
    14 new COVID cases in NSW

    14 new COVID cases in NSW
    • 14th Oct 2020 10:57 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidate vows to ensure things “add up” with wind farm

        Premium Content Candidate vows to ensure things “add up” with wind farm

        News The LNP leader has also weighed in on the proposed Forest Wind farm

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court: Who's appearing today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court: Who's appearing today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court

        Train tender truth called out amid Premier's promise

        Premium Content Train tender truth called out amid Premier's promise

        News Premier dodges questions about Downer tender process.