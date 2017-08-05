MISSING: Search on for missing Wide Bay man

POLICE are on the hunt for a missing Gayndah man who was last seen at 3.30pm on Thursday.

Dylan Darcy is an Irish National who is on a working holiday and did not attend his work place on Thursday morning which police say is out of character.

Mr Darcy requires daily medication, without which he may become very ill.

He has not contacted friends or family and police hold concerns for his safety.

Mr Darcy is believed to be driving his green 1994 Mitsubishi Pajero Queensland registration 017XCP.

His exact whereabouts is unknown and he may be "off roading" in his 4WD and may have become stranded.

He is about 170cm tall, caucasian in appearance and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are appealing for Mr Darcy or anyone who has further information to contact police.

If you have any information of his whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.