Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are looking for the owner of a Ford car key. Photo: Contributed.
Police are looking for the owner of a Ford car key. Photo: Contributed.
News

MISSING SOMETHING? Bay police search for owner of lost car key

Carlie Walker
5th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are searching for the owner of a Ford car key complete with a love heart key ring and sparkly elephant trinket.

The distinctive item was handed into Hervey Bay Police Station on December 23, 2020.

If you can help locate the owner of this item, or if it belongs to you, contact police and quote the reference number below.

You must provide proof of ownership to claim the item.

Quote the reference number QP2002627934 and call Policelink on 131 444.

car keys hervey bay police lost property qps
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How groups can get share of new ‘rapid response’ grant money

        Premium Content How groups can get share of new ‘rapid response’ grant money

        News The Fraser Coast Regional Council grants are open to community groups and not-for-profit organisations

        New tackle bins installed after death of well known Bay bird

        Premium Content New tackle bins installed after death of well known Bay bird

        News ‘Queenie’ the opsrey was snagged by a double gang fishhook

        Hotel quarantine risk 'escalating' after 5 cases

        Premium Content Hotel quarantine risk 'escalating' after 5 cases

        News Queensland's risk of COVID-19 escaping hotel quarantine ‘is continuing to...

        Island camping grounds closed due to dingo activity

        Premium Content Island camping grounds closed due to dingo activity

        News Visitors are reminded to keep children close and never feed or approach dingoes at...