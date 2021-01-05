MISSING SOMETHING? Bay police search for owner of lost car key

Police are looking for the owner of a Ford car key. Photo: Contributed.

Police are searching for the owner of a Ford car key complete with a love heart key ring and sparkly elephant trinket.

The distinctive item was handed into Hervey Bay Police Station on December 23, 2020.

If you can help locate the owner of this item, or if it belongs to you, contact police and quote the reference number below.

You must provide proof of ownership to claim the item.

Quote the reference number QP2002627934 and call Policelink on 131 444.