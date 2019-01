Maryborough police have some lost property waiting to be collected by the rightful owner.

Maryborough police have some lost property waiting to be collected by the rightful owner.

HAVE you lost a pencil case in Maryborough?

The lost property containing stones was picked up on Adelaide St on Monday and handed into police.

Police would like to reunite this property with its rightful owner.

Maryborough police have some lost property waiting to be collected by the rightful owner.

If this is your property attend the Maryborough Police Station during business hours between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday with proof of ownership.

The police reference reference number is QP1900196681.