Missing teens found dead at Fraser Island lake

The bodies of two Japanese nationals aged 16 were found at Lake McKenzie this morning.

The bodies of two Japanese nationals aged 16 were found at Lake McKenzie this morning. Contributed

UPDATE 10.45AM: TWO boys, both aged 16, have drowned on Fraser Island overnight.

The pair of Japanese nationals were reported missing from a tour group near Lake McKenzie just after 5pm yesterday.

Their bodies were located in the water at around 8.20am following a search and rescue operation which involved local officers, water police and helicopters to assist the search.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics had responded to an "incident" and remained on scene as of 10.40am.

Lake McKenzie is a popular tourist spot, known for its white sand beaches.

INITIAL REPORT: TWO bodies of two teenage boys have been found at Lake McKenzie, Fraser Island this morning.

Paramedics said the pair were reported missing yesterday.

They are believed to be tourists.

No further details are available at this time.