Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Missing tinny found in Great Sandy Strait

Carlie Walker
by

A TINNY reported missing in the Great Sandy Strait has been found.

It was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon after the boat and its occupants failed to return home.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said the vessel, and those on board, had been found safe on one of the islands in the strait.

"The boat was found about 7pm. They were camping on one of the islands," the spokesman said.

On Wednesday the water police, Volunteer Marine Rescue and a police helicopter were used in the search.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fcpolice fraser coast great sandy strait water police

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Flames erupt in car bonnet

Flames erupt in car bonnet

A woman was left shocked when her car bonnet went up in flames while driving in Hervey Bay.

premium_icon Vaccines ‘contain the proceeds of abortion’

The Australian Vaccination Skeptics Network says vaccines are made from the proceeds of abortion.

Anti-vaxxers are using a new tactic to reject vaccinations

10 ways to spend New Year's Eve on the Fraser Coast

New Year's Eve at the Brolga Theatre.

Here's 10 ways to spend your New Year's Eve.

After 44 years, it's time for John to retire

After 44 years with Hyne Timber, John McDonald, aka 'Macca' has signed off the last time.

After 44 years, John McDonald has signed off for the last time.

Local Partners