Missing tinny found in Great Sandy Strait

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A TINNY reported missing in the Great Sandy Strait has been found.

It was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon after the boat and its occupants failed to return home.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said the vessel, and those on board, had been found safe on one of the islands in the strait.

"The boat was found about 7pm. They were camping on one of the islands," the spokesman said.

On Wednesday the water police, Volunteer Marine Rescue and a police helicopter were used in the search.