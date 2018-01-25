Menu
Missing Victorian boys found in Hervey Bay

Matthew McInerney
by

TWO young children aged under five years old were found almost 2000km away from where they were last seen three weeks ago.

The boys, aged one and four, were last seen at Lilydale, 40kms north east of Melbourne, Victoria, on January 1.

A Victoria Police media release issued on Monday, January 22, said it was believed the children may be in the Geelong area.

Queensland Police officers located the boys in Hervey Bay on Thursday afternoon.

The boys are in the care of the Queensland Child Protection Investigation unit.

