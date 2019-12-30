Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are concerned for the well being of Emma Hay believed to be headed to Noosa.
Police are concerned for the well being of Emma Hay believed to be headed to Noosa.
News

Missing woman was Noosa bound

30th Dec 2019 8:21 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM

POLICE are seeking urgent assistance to locate a 36-year-old woman missing from McDowall (North Brisbane) since Christmas Eve believed to be travelling to Noosa.

Emma Hay left a residence on Bisset Pl around 11am and is potentially using public transport or ride-sharing applications.

Police and family hold concern for her safety, due to a medical condition and may appear dazed and confused if approached by members of the public.

She is described as caucasian in appearance, around 160cm tall, of proportionate build with short brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators are appealing to Emma, or anyone who knows her whereabouts, to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

emma hay missing woman noosa police police
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Precious memories stolen: Family’s heartache after burglary

        premium_icon Precious memories stolen: Family’s heartache after burglary

        Crime ‘My wife and I are shattered. Most of the items were gifts I bought for her’

        Push for council’s volunteer fireys to get extra leave

        premium_icon Push for council’s volunteer fireys to get extra leave

        News ‘We’re helping get more boots on the ground and giving people who’ve been out there...

        Patient airlifted after marine sting on Fraser Island

        premium_icon Patient airlifted after marine sting on Fraser Island

        News A marine sting has been reported on Fraser Island.

        HOLIDAY FUN: Best ways to keep cool on Coast

        premium_icon HOLIDAY FUN: Best ways to keep cool on Coast

        News As temperatures soar, there is no shortage of cool ways to have fun