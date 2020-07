44 Year-old Jason Cooper arrives at the Roma Street Watch House in Brisbane, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

THE man who allegedly killed Hervey Bay woman Shae Francis and disposed of her body, remains in custody.

Jason Cooper, Ms Francis' former partner, did not appear in person when his case was mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 23.

He is charged with manslaughter and inteferring with a corpse.

His case was adjourned for one month for committal mention.