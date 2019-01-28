Menu
Sheena Irene McBride pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to obstructing police.
Missing woman's mother appears in court

Annie Perets
by
28th Jan 2019 4:07 PM
THE mother of missing Hervey Bay woman Monique Clubb has found herself on the wrong side of the law again in the wake of her daughter's disappearance.  

Sheena Irene McBride pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to obstructing police.  

The court was told McBride caused a struggle with officers as they were arresting her in August last year.

The reason for her arrest was not heard in this court appearance.  

McBride was convicted and fined $200.  

Defence lawyer Trinity McGarvie said Ms Clubb's disappearance in 2013 had been extremely difficult for McBride to cope with, leading to her downward spiral.   

