Mission to grow awareness

PLANT AWARENESS: Tricia and Tasos Barounis, parents of Maryborough teen Yanni Barounis, encourage everyone to join them in planting a tree in support of mental health after their son took his life.

PLANT AWARENESS: Tricia and Tasos Barounis, parents of Maryborough teen Yanni Barounis, encourage everyone to join them in planting a tree in support of mental health after their son took his life. Blake Antrobus

JOHN and Tricia Barounis are working to have 200 trees planted across Maryborough on Sunday, October 27, in memory of their son Yannis who died on October 27 last year.

It was one of Yannis's last wishes that 200 trees be planted on that day each year to raise awareness of teen suicide, and in memory of those who lost the battle like he did - those who are suffering in silence and those who have beaten depression.

John is working with Maryborough organisations, including the Men's Shed, to get the trees planted.

He is encouraging everyone to plant a tree so that they can reach the 200 tree target.

Since Yanni's tragic death, John, his wife Tricia and their daughter Zoe have become powerful advocates for mental health awareness in the region and beyond.

They have produced a website and an app called LetItOutNow.com.au to help teens express their emotions and get support.

"We created this app to help kids cope a little bit better," John said.

"People can express their feelings in their own way without being afraid of any judgement.

"The application is targeted at youth, but is for everyone's use, to voice whatever they like, using language and loudness that they relate to.

"It is recorded confidentially for your own use and come midnight the app will delete all your recordings. There will be nothing there the next day.

"If you want to scream and shout, yell out abuse or whatever - the app purely lets you get your feelings out there - it is just for you to vent, to let it out."

The site is absolutely secure, cannot be shared and is free of judgement.

The family is asking people to support mental health awareness by planting a tree on October 27 - any tree, any time, anywhere.

Those wanting to participate can register on the Facebook page Let It Out Now.

There have been about 30 people who have already registered on Facebook and there has been more than 10,000 views.

For more information, visit facebook.com/ letitoutnow .com.au.

To download the app, search for Let it Out Now in the Google or Apple app stores.