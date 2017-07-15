25°
Mistaken identity leads to Bay woman's road rage

Blake Antrobus
| 15th Jul 2017 10:30 AM Updated: 11:36 AM

A DRIVER, who tried to run a woman off the road because she mistook her for someone who had stolen money from her, has narrowly avoided actual jail time.

Instead, Danielle Kym Harman, 37, will serve a six-month suspended sentence and pay $1670 in restitution to her victim.

This is after Police Prosecutor Donna Sperling said it was by the "grace of God" no one was seriously injured in the road rage incident.

Harman pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The court heard Harman had mistaken the victim for a thief in the Pialba area who had stolen $100 from another person in May.

She followed the victim after she had dropped her kids at school on May 29.

While travelling along the Esplanade, Sen Const Sperling said Harman "tail-gated the victim in an aggressive and intimidating manner."

Sr Const Sperling said Harman attempted to force the victim off the road by striking the front of her vehicle with her own car at up to 100kmh.

The victim ran into a corner store "yelling for help".

Harman later admitted it was a case of mistaken identity.

Defence lawyer solicitor Hamish Isles said Harman was deeply remorseful for her actions.

He said his client had experienced a "complete brain snap" and had subsequently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Magistrate Stephen Gutteridge said Harman had used her car "as a weapon" and endangered someone's life.

Harman was also disqualified from driving for a year.

