The Hervey Bay Courthouse.
Misunderstanding proves costly for disqualified driver

Stuart Fast
14th Apr 2021 2:00 PM
A misunderstanding about the start date of a disqualified driving sentence has landed a man in court.

Matthew Franks pleaded guilty to disqualified driving in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kim Harwood said Franks was disqualified from driving from March 21 2021 until April 16.

“At 5:45pm on March 26 police intercepted a vehicle on Gympie St Torbanlea and Franks was the driver. Checks revealed he was disqualified.”

“When spoken to, he stated the court had disqualified his license in one months time.”

Franks told the court he was remorseful for his mistake.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account the defendant’s pleas of guilty and said he made it clear to people about the dates they were disqualified from driving from.

“I always tell people not to drive when they are unlicensed … this is one of the most common offences people go to go jail for,” Magistrate Guttridge said.

“It’s is extremely important you do not drive again.”

He convicted and fined Franks $750 and he was disqualified from driving for two years.

