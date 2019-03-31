Menu
Mitch Creek in action for the Long Island Nets. Picture: Getty
Basketball

Timberwolves hand Aussie an NBA lifeline

by Joseph Arthur
31st Mar 2019 7:30 PM
Australian Mitch Creek will return to the NBA after signing a 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Creek's signing with Minnesota is his third 10-day contract of the season, with the first two coming earlier in the year with the Brooklyn Nets.

The 6'5 wing has spent the majority of the season playing for Brooklyn's G-League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

Despite signing a three-year deal with the NBL's newest team, the South East Melbourne Phoenix, the 26-year-old will be hoping to play in all six of the Wolves remaining games and take this opportunity to prove his worth to the NBA.

The signing marks the second Australian to be given a 10-day NBA contract in the past few days, after Isaac Humphries joined the Atlanta Hawks late last week.

