Mitchell pedals up business hill

WHEN 16-year-old Mitchell Beattie had enough of working at a fast food restaurant, he decided to start his own business instead.

Two years later, Pedals Espresso is still going strong and the Maryborough teen, now 18, has even bigger plans ahead.

"I wanted to work for myself, get away from the rush and not just be seen as a number and I wanted to make a name for myself," he said.

"I might end up building it up and getting a couple of people to work for me and get the unemployment rate down."

Fully aware of the region's serious unemployment rates, Mitchell said buying the business in 2016 was a way for him to defy the odds and maintain employment.

However, with dreams of becoming an electrician, Mitchell is still looking for work but said his current situation kept him happy.

"(Pedals Espresso) doesn't pay too much but I've started Pedals Lawn Mowing and Garden Maintenance," he said.

Prior to making his money by attending events and making a hot beverage for guests, Mitchell had no experience with making coffee.

HERE'S YOUR COFFEE: Mitchell Beattie opened Pedals Espresso at 16-years-old and two years later, the business is still going strong. Inge Hansen

Now, he has expanded his menu introducing hot chocolates and a range of teas.

You may have seen teen with the cowboy hat at events including the Technology Challenge and at local stores.

Before his businesses grew and his stall became too heavy, Mitchell used to ride a bike with his stall in tow to different events.

"The bike was with me for a little while there but it doesn't come out with me too often these days," he said.

"I take it out to the Technology Challenge and to bigger events but it just got to the stage where it got too heavy."

As for other people his age hoping to start their own business, Mitchell said it was important to set yourself a goal and stick to it.

"Don't be lazy," he said.

"If you want to do something, get out and do it yourself and make something for yourself."