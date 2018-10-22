LIFE GOAL: Pilot Officer Jo Daly, cancer fighter Mitchell Cawthray in his army cadet uniform with his mum Janine Cawthray at Maryborough Relay for Life on Saturday afternoon.

WHEN Mitchell Cawthray first started having headaches four years ago, he never imagine the 'mission' it would lead him on.

The 14-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in his brain stem in March 2015 after visiting a doctor for what he described as 'pressure' in his head.

Mitchell proudly wore his purple survivor sash beside his mother Janine in her white carer sash alongside 18 members of his Airforce Cadet Squadron 216 at this year's Maryborough Relay for Life.

The local family is continuing to fight what they call 'Mitchell's mighty mission' because as Ms Cawthray put it, "journey implies a holiday so we call it a mission”.

The first year leading cadet is in his second year in Air force Cadets, a goal he has always wanted to achieve.

Ms Cawthray praised the "inclusive” local group.

"They really are a great group of people,” she said.

"Being able to go to cadets, even if he can't get there every week, means so much to Mitchell.”

The squadron donned their uniforms, set up their one-man tent and took turns walking their team's relay baton around the track in honour of their mate.

Pilot officer Jo Daly said this was the first year the group had taken part in the fundraiser.

"Mitchell hadn't told anyone in the squadron what had been going on with him prior to this,” she said.

"He was incredibly brave in the lead-up to Relay for Life and stood up in front of every-one and told them.”

Ms Cawthray said for now the family was living each day looking for the sunshine.

"It has had it's ups and downs but we don't focus on the downs,” she said.

"It is simply amazing to have so many people out here supporting this event.”