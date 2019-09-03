Menu
Motoring

Mitsubishi Pajeros in national recall

3rd Sep 2019 7:09 AM

More than 6000 Mitsubishi Pajeros have been recalled over a steering fault that could cause accidents or injury on the road.

"Due to inadequate welding strength, the front right side suspension lower control arm may fail at one of the weld joints", which could cause the vehicle's steering and stability to fail, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said on Tuesday.

The recall, announced late last month, affects 6384 Mitsubishi Pajero NX four-wheel drives between 2017 and 2018, with owners contacted to arrange to have their vehicle repaired, free of charge

