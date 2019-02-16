Mixed feelings for pipeline plans from Paradise Dam

NO DAMS ABOUT IT: Repairs to the Paradise Dam back in 2013. State and federal MPs have provided mixed reactions to a proposal for a pipeline from the dam to the Maryborough electorate.

MINISTERS at state and federal levels have provided mixed responses to renewed calls for a pipeline to be built from Paradise Dam to the Maryborough region.

The Wide Bay Burnett Environment Council called on the Federal Government to support the plan more than two years after it was first proposed by Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

The proposed pipeline would cross several electorates, starting from the federal seat of Flynn through to the Hinkler electorate held by Keith Pitt.

On a state level, the structure would run from the seats of Burnett and Callide into the Maryborough electorate.

Mr Pitt said water infrastructure was the responsibility of the State Government.

"However it continues to ignore the need to invest in water infrastructure,” Mr Pitt told the Chronicle.

"The National Water Infrastructure Development Fund is available to State and Territory Governments to apply for funding but no one has approached my office for funding for this pipeline.”

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said he was keen to continue working with local groups and all levels of government to improve water security.

Initial cost estimates price the proposed pipeline at about $60 million.

Mr Saunders said the Federal Government needed to help support the funding needed for the project.

WBBEC regional engagement officer Mike Moller said utilising the excess water from the dam would stop the region's population of lungfish and turtles from dying when overflowing occurred.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said Paradise Dam was built for irrigators and the surrounding community and he had not seen any ideas that could be considered viable in the future.

But Callide MP Colin Boyce said he would support, in principal, any proposal that would make use of the excess water stored in the dam.