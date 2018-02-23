Mixed reactions to sale of Kingfisher Resort Group

FRASER Coast residents have mixed reactions to news the Kingfisher Resort Group was bought out.

SEALINK Travel Group has entered into a landmark agreement to acquire the assets and operations of Kingfisher Bay Resort Group centred on the World Heritage-listed Fraser Island.

The acquisition includes the two island resorts; Kingfisher Bay Resort and Eurong Beach Resort, Fraser Explorer Tours and the Fraser Island Ferry business operating from Hervey Bay to the western side of Fraser Island.

Here's what readers had to say:

Amanda Kregenbrink: Hopefully they will clean up the accommodation that people pay top dollar for and bring in better management.

Justin Taylor: Bring back the buffet seafood.

Mark Ottery: I hope they honour all bookings and prices that were made and paid for.

Darren Souter: Barge prices will be going up soon.

Susie Huerta: Hopefully they clean it up.