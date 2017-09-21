Mixed response on Fraser Coast tourism figures

OPPOSITION leader Tim Nicholls has been accused of "talking down Queensland" after a statement was issued by the Shadow Tourism Minister saying the Fraser Coast tourism industry was "falling behind".



LNP Shadow Tourism Minister Jon Krause made the remarks in a statement yesterday, stating visitor numbers on the Fraser Coast were down 9.8 per cent in the past year.



In contrast, the Federal member for Hinkler, the LNP's Keith Pitt, issued a statement celebrating the newly released tourism numbers, stating that domestic visitors were spending more and staying longer on the Fraser Coast.



"The LNP are clearly split on tourism," State Minister for Tourism Kate Jones said yesterday.



"Tim Nicholls wants to take any opportunity to talk down Queensland but I'm with Keith Pitt on this one."



Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien also issued a positive statement about tourism numbers, saying that the National Visitor Survey shows domestic tourists increased by 5 per cent in the past year, staying an average of four nights and boosting the region's coffers by spending $603 per person.



Mr Krause said Queensland was falling behind other states like New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia.



"If Annastacia Palaszczuk can't sell Queensland to tourists then we are in a world of trouble as a state," he said.



"Families and tourism businesses are paying more through higher taxes and increased costs like electricity, meaning much needed tourism infrastructure is not being built."



"Queensland should be Australia's number one tourist destination for visitors but Labor's failure to support our tourism industry meant we were losing ground."



Ms Jones said that while there had been fewer Australian visitors in the year to June, there has been a significant increase in money spent in the Fraser Coast region - a 21 percent increase in overnight visitor expenditure.



"Unlike the Nicholls LNP, we will always support our local tourism industry," she said.



"This means people are staying longer and experiencing more of what the Fraser Coast has to offer.



"The Fraser Coast also saw a 12 percent uplift in international visitors," she said.

