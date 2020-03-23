MKR grand final spot bittersweet for Hervey Bay couple

Returning My Kitchen Rules favourites Dan and Steph Mulheron have made it to the final hurdle after a season of ups and downs on MKR: The Rivals.

VIEWERS will feel an strong sense of deja vu when they tune into the My Kitchen Rules: The Rivals grand final tomorrow night.

The reality cooking show's ultimate episode is a rematch between the season four finalists who faced off in 2013.

With Mark and Lauren failing to outscore them in tonight's final instant restaurant, Hervey Bay restaurant owners Dan and Steph Mulheron are officially in the grand final. They're going up against siblings Jake and Elle Harrison, whom they beat the first time around.

"We have so many people to do proud," Steph told the Chronicle.

"A lot of people might not want winners to win again and I understand that.

"But we are doing it for the right reasons."

They'll have their work cut out for them, with Jake and Elle in the stronger position coming off the back of a record-breaking score for their finals instant restaurant.

"Jake and Elle might have cooked better than us leading up to the final, but it all comes down to the day and how you work as a team," Dan said.

"Jake and Elle have been known to get frustrated at each other but this time around they will have a bee in their bonnet because they won't want to be beaten again."

It's a bittersweet time for Dan and Steph, who were forced to shut the doors of their Esplanade eatery today to comply with the federal government's tough new coronavirus measures.

Winning My Kitchen Rules again could help see Dan and Steph Mulheron’s Hervey Bay restaurant through the coronavirus crisis. Supplied by Channel 7.

Jake and Elle's Eat St restaurant in Brisbane has also been forced to close until further notice.

"We will not be doing take away or delivery as it's not viable to do so and is still is a risk to everyone. We think we all just need to stay home to get through this quicker," Dan and Steph told their followers on Facebook.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for allowing us to feed you, trusting us and for all of your support over past six years, and during this uncertain time for us all.

Be sure to keep an eye here as we will be posting regularly to keep you up to date with what's happening."

With two alternative endings filmed, neither team will know MKR's grand final result until it airs tomorrow night. Winning the $100,000 grand prize could mean the survival of their businesses.

"We aren't doing it for the title," Dan said.

"We have been at Eat six years now and we want to invest back into that and make it better and bigger."

Steph added: "It's not just for our staff but it is their families too; they rely on us so we feel pressure to do well for them."

The MKR: The Rivals grand final airs tomorrow at 8pm on Seven.