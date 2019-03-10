MKR star unleashes on MAFs brides

My Kitchen Rules star Amanda Proud has unleashed a barrage of insults towards two Married At First Sight brides.

The 29-year-old reality television star from Perth didn't hold back during a fiery interview where she went on an brutal rant labelling Jessika Power and Martha Kalifatidis "sl***y b**ches", reports The Daily Telegraph .

MKR star Amanda Proud has unleashed a number of vile insults towards MAFS brides Jessika Power and Martha Kalifatidis.

It comes after Power left MAFS audiences speechless earlier this week attempting to flirt with two other women's partners on the show.

"No one wants to by the cow if you're getting the milk for free," Proud said.

"That makes Perth girls look desperate."

Jessika Power and Dan Webb are in the middle of a very controversial affair.

She then slammed Kalifatidis for encouraging Power's advances on one of the intruders, Dan Webb.

"I was like: 'What? You sl***y b**ches'. What are you doing?"

Proud later revealed she would never be insecure enough to feel the need to marry a stranger on television, criticising the premise of the popular reality show.

"I think if you're really getting to that level in life there's something a bit wrong maybe," she said.

Proud slammed Kalifatidis for encouraging Power’s behaviour.

The MKR star recently revealed she cannot have children after a cancer scare resulted in her inability to bear a child.

"Doctors have said there's pretty much no chance of having kids," she told WHO Magazine in January.

Proud and long-term partner Travis Marangoni had not planned on a having a family anyway, with Proud instead focusing on being a stepmother to her partner's daughter from a previous relationship, Talia, 12.

MKR star Amanda Proud and her brother David.

"My partner is like, 'I'm not with you because of what your body can and can't do'," Proud said.

She is competing on the latest series of My Kitchen Rules alongside her brother, Blake.

The pair are facing elimination on tonight's episode of MKR.