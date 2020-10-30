MKR super couple’s nation-wide snag brand expanded

Dan and Steph Mulheron with their new sausage range.

Dan and Steph Mulheron with their new sausage range.

A HERVEY Bay couple is continuing to prove a formidable force on the food scene.

After narrowly missing out on a second MKR win, Dan and Steph Mulheron have spent 2020 kicking goals.

They have become ambassadors for the Fraser Coast and Sweet Potato Australia, opened their second eatery in Hervey Bay, Black Bear, and released a nationally distributed sausage range. Now, they’ve announced that range will be expanded.

Produced by Three Aussie Farmers the three new flavours will be hitting Coles’ shelves on November 2.

The pair made the announcement at “Pig Night Out”, an event held at their popular new restaurant Black Bear.

Attendees included winners of My Kitchen Rules 2020: The Rivals, Jake and Elle and members of the Australasian BBQ Association.

Jake and Elle Harrison with Dan and Steph Mulheron at a "pig night out".

The reality stars said the new range celebratesd American BBQ flavours and drew inspiration from the traditional Cajun and Creole cuisines of Southern America.

The range includes two new Pork Hot Link sausages which are packed with gooey cheese and uniquely designed to be smoked on the BBQ at home.

The Hot Links are available in a family friendly Cheesy BBQ flavour or a spicy Cheesy Jalapeño flavour for those after a little bit more of a kick.

There will also be a new Louisiana Style added to the Gourmet range.

Dan and Steph said they were grateful to have the opportunity to continue to grow their range with Three Aussie Farmers.

“They help us to create such beautiful products with their Australian pork and we are proud

to be working with a company founded by Australian Farmers,” they said.