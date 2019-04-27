Traumatic impact of obscene sex act

An MMA fighter has revealed an alleged pervert who reportedly masturbated in front of her is haunting her while she sleeps.

Joyce Vieira was snapped launching a punch at a man after he exposed himself while she and a friend were taking part in a photoshoot, The Sun reports.

The 27-year-old, a specialist in Muay Thai and Jiu-Jitsu, was in her swimwear when she approached the man - named in reports as Josenei Viana Ferreira.

It happened on the Praia do Braga beach in the town of Cabo Frio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Vieira filed the case with police and Ferreira was later arrested for committing an "obscene act" but he has since been released after giving a statement denying the accusation.

Now Vieira admits that she has woken in the middle of the night with the experience going around her mind.

She said: "It affected my life, more because I had that reaction, I didn't put my head down and I faced up to him! For a whole week I slept and woke up with the scene in my head."

When asked whether she wants to see him behind bars, she added: "Yes, because he could be the same way he was with me with someone's daughter or granddaughter. This could end up affecting a whole family because it is traumatising.

"I haven't thought about what my reaction will be if I see him in the street."

The Civil Police told reporters the suspect had claimed he "was urinating" on the beach before Vieira approached him.

Following his release, Vieira said: "We feel powerless. It's very strange because he's going to be in the same city as me, and who knows he might be in the same places.

"That's why I have received an innumerable number of messages from women saying that (in similar situations) they didn't file a report, because they know the suspects would end up being released.

"I think the punishment for these cases should be more severe."

