Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Central Station Camp Ground is getting a new Optus a 4G satellite small cell to improve with phone reception.
Central Station Camp Ground is getting a new Optus a 4G satellite small cell to improve with phone reception. Google Maps
News

Mobile 4G phone cell for Fraser Island black spot

Jessica Lamb
by
22nd Mar 2019 2:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VISITORS to Central Station Campground on Fraser Island will no longer have to drive to the beach for phone service.

A new Optus a 4G satellite small cell is set to be installed at the popular tourist location under Round 4 of the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot program.

An Optus spokeswoman said as the small cell was not a tower other service providers would not be able to co-locate at the location meaning the expanded service would only benefit Optus customers.

"Under the government's Mobile Black Spot program, all sites on Fraser Island will be deployed as satellite small cells,” she said.

"The location of the site will be based on an extensive review process of the area and where it would best service the community.

"Completion of these sites typically take between 12-24 months.”

The announcement comes almost a year after Fraser Island residents petitioned the State Government to support improved mobile reception, particularly on the eastern beach of Fraser Island between Eli Creek and Indian Head, to help emergency services respond faster to accidents.

More Stories

fraser coast fraser island optus phone coverage
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: You've never seen a piece of art like this before

    premium_icon GALLERY: You've never seen a piece of art like this before

    News The exhibition, currently on display at Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, is called You are Here.

    • 22nd Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Fraser Coast local breaking the silence for hearing impaired

    Fraser Coast local breaking the silence for hearing impaired

    Community Judith Raxworthy said residents don't have to live in silence.

    Waste collection costs will rise for Fraser Coast businesses

    premium_icon Waste collection costs will rise for Fraser Coast businesses

    Council News The Queensland Government’s waste levy will start on July 1.

    Don't miss our prep photos special

    premium_icon Don't miss our prep photos special

    News Every prep class has been photographed