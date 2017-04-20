28°
Mobile doctor service extends to the entire Fraser Coast

Annie Perets
| 20th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
Dial a Home Doctor - Chaperone Brooke Crooks and Dr Muhammad Ali.
Dial a Home Doctor - Chaperone Brooke Crooks and Dr Muhammad Ali. Valerie Horton

MOBILE doctor services are gaining popularity on the Fraser Coast and in response to this, an existing service has expanded to meet demand.

Dial a Home Doctor was set up in December, originally just for Hervey Bay.

But this month the service began visiting Maryborough as well.

Area manager Dr Aleem Khan said in the few weeks that the whole region had been serviced, feedback from patients had been positive.

"We were getting a lot of calls and enquiries from Maryborough before when we were just in Hervey Bay.

"Maryborough has a small hospital and we want to help relieve pressure from it.

"So this way patients with non-life threatening symptoms can stay home and get treated rather than go to the hospital."

Dial a Home Doctor - Dr Muhammad Ali.
Dial a Home Doctor - Dr Muhammad Ali. Valerie Horton

Dial a Home Doctor caters predominately to Category 4 and 5 patients, operating at times that general practitioners are closed.

"Sometimes we will send a patient to hospital because they are in a more serious condition," Dr Khan said.

Doctors and driving chaperones work together to bring health care to Fraser Coast residents.

"We hired local staff for the driving chaperone positions as they know the area well," Dr Khan said.

"Our team is big. If we need 10 doctors to be on-call at the same time, we have the capacity to do that."

Dial a Home Doctor -
Dial a Home Doctor - Valerie Horton

The team will be on-call all day Anzac Day and are expecting it to be busy day.

Dial a Home Doctor will be hosting a family fun day in Hervey Bay on July 2, raising money for charity Give Me 5 For Kids.

It will be held at the Seafront Oval and filled with free activities for children.

To use the service, call 13 99 99. Appointments can be booked online at myhomedoctor.com.au.

Dial a Home Doctor is a bulk-billed service.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  dial a home doctor fchealth fraser coast

