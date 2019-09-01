Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Warwick police were on scene.
Warwick police were on scene. File
News

Mobile phone used to damage police van

Gerard Walsh
by
1st Sep 2019 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOBILE phone was used to break the window of a police van in Percy St, Warwick, around midnight Saturday.

Police were called to the incident between Acacia Avenue and Percy St in which three Warwick men were fighting.

A large crowd was watching and the mobile phone was thrown and went straight through a back window of the police van.

Warwick police have the phone in their possession and are further investigating the incident.

At this stage, no arrest has been made.

Warwick police made one arrest on scene, a 25-year-old Warwick man was arrested for public nuisance and obstructing police.

He will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on September 11.

Two Warwick men, aged 22 and 23, have been issued with public notice infringement notices which carry a fine of $400.

damage mobile phone police van
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Woman, 47, dies after car hits tree

    premium_icon Woman, 47, dies after car hits tree

    News A 47-year-old woman has died in a single-vehicle crash in the state's southeast after the car she was driving left the road and hit a tree.

    BOATIES REJOICE: New M'boro jetty tipped to bring business

    premium_icon BOATIES REJOICE: New M'boro jetty tipped to bring business

    News The original pontoon was damaged by floods in 2013

    Popular Coast event back after tasting success

    premium_icon Popular Coast event back after tasting success

    News Food n Groove Fridays will be back on September 6

    SIA: Report highlights need for better monitoring

    premium_icon SIA: Report highlights need for better monitoring

    News SIA CEO Jane Lovell said it was a step in the right direction