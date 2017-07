Reality can alter when “fighting for your life”: inquest

A MOBILITY scooter has collided with a ute in Hervey Bay.

The incident happened at the intersection of Oleander Ave and Areca Dr in Kawungan about 3.20pm on Thursday.

The mobility scooter struck the vehicle as it was stopped at the intersection and a 40-year-old woman was thrown from the scooter.

She suffered abrasions and bruises and was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for observation.