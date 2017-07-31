Models more than a passion for engineering enthusiast

Roger Cockfield from Hervey Bay with his hand built, battery powered 1/6th scale South African Rooikat. It fires talcum powder through its turret.

BUILDING model hardware has been a passion that hasn't left Roger Cockfield since he was six-years-old.

The 65-year-old model engineer enthusiast took to Queens Park on the weekend to show off his impressive one-sixth South African Rooikat tank model, complete with a turret that can fire talcum powder.

For Mr Cockfield, this six-month labour of love occupies a special place in his heart out of some 300 models he's built since 1957.

Back then, he used to pinch his father's tools to build the models.

"It's been a passion of mine to build these things; my first one was a small plastic model aeroplane my father bought for me when I was about six,” Mr Cockfield said.

"It's continued to this day, I've also built model trucks, ships and even a Caterpillar Front End Loader, all to about a sixth of the scale.”

A member of the Maryborough branch of Model Engineers & Live Steamers Association (MELSA), he said the club allowed him to turn his hobby into a passion.

"The backbone of the club is in trains, but they promote all sorts of model engineering,” Mr Cockfield said.

"My passion has continued to this day.”