Modern six-storey building proposed for business hub

A PROPOSED six-storey building containing offices, a bistro and retail space could be built just up the road from the Ipswich Courthouse and promises to become an important part of the surrounding business hub.

Baird and Hayes Surveyors and Town Planners submitted a development application on behalf of The Ernst Pfister Superfund to Ipswich City Council for a new building to be constructed at 90 Limestone St, Ipswich.

The existing structures on the site on the corner of Limestone and Ellenborough streets, including an Autobarn retailer and tattoo parlour, would be demolished.

The proposed structure would consist of a basement, a two-storey podium housing a bistro and small retail outlet and four-storey office tower, complete with 42 carparking spaces.

"End of trip" facilities for cyclists and longer distance walkers, including bike storage, lockers, change and shower spaces, would be in place in the basement.

Plans show "Bistro 90" emblazoned on the front of the building.

BEFORE: A development application for offices, restaurant and shop at 90 Limestone St, Ipswich has been submitted to Ipswich City Council. Lachlan Mcivor

"The proposal will complement existing facilities in Ellenborough St with floor space being available for professionals including legal, financial, medical and others," the application reads.

"The bistro and small shop will embellish the surrounding urban mix giving tenants and the nearby general populace further dining and convenience options. Generally, the proposal will be an important part of the business hub developing in this precinct.

The proposal states the proposed building would allow the site to reach its intended purpose as a 'potential landmark site'.

"A commercial building on this site is necessary for the city centre to continue developing into the main administrative and cultural centre for the western corridor of SEQ, as well as act as the main retail and commercial centre for Ipswich's centre, western suburbs and surrounding rural areas," it reads.

"The proposed use will also complement the adjacent police and courthouse precinct, nearby professional offices/firms, state and local government offices/buildings and the mixed-use precinct at 88 Limestone Street."

The application states the building design are "sensitive" to its surrounds and the "established character" of Ellenorborough and Limestone streets.

"Design concept pays homage to the heritage elevations on the eastern side of Ellenborough by incorporating a 'speckled brick skirt' with shallow arched fenestration for the first two stories that address both the Limestone and Ellenborough frontages," it reads.

"The 90 Limestone proposal will reinforce the Ellenborough/ Limestone professional/restaurant hub which will also be frequented by the populace from other parts of the city and surrounds."