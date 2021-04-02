Modern twists, same message: Good Friday at Coast churches

Checked in via smart phones and with freshly sanitised hands, masked worshippers turned out to church services across the Coast this Good Friday.

While services were modified for modern challenges, the story behind the day hadn't changed.

At Hervey Bay's Bayside Christian Church, where keeping in line with state requirements all attendees wore masks but those singing and speaking on stage were spared so long as they were socially distanced, an enthusiastic crowd marked a sacred day on the Christian calendar.

The church embraces the concept that there's a difference between religion and faith and focuses on the latter.

But while an upbeat band leads services and there's no stained glass or robes in sight, leaders don't shy away from bible-based teaching and instead suggest the message is the same, it's just delivered differently.

This is clear at this year's Good Friday service where a crowd of more than 100, made up of varying ages and nationalities, is buoyed by the analogy that while the tough times the nation and world is facing make every day feel like Friday, "Sunday is on the way".

A colourful sermon still includes the best known biblical passage - John 3:16, which it seems is not only relevant for those gathered but also a growing portion of the Fraser Coast community.

Pastor Ross Davie speaking to the congregation at Bayside Christian Church on Good Friday morning.

The Pentecostal church, which is affiliated with Australian Christian Churches (formerly Assemblies of God), still sees first-time conversions at its weekly Sunday services and has experienced a resurgence in attendance and interest in recent times.

Last week, a traditional water baptism, saw 11 immersed in waters off the Urangan Pier.

Worshippers wore masks.

Bayside's head pastor, Ross Davie, who is also an active member of the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce and Chair of the Hervey Bay Christian Minister's Association, penned the Chronicle's annual Easter message this year.

The church is also partnered with drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre Bayside Transformations along with various charities and outreaches for the homeless, elderly, children and teens.

It's currently planning a major expansion of the building at Neils St, Pialba, which will also be able to be used as an auditorium and conference centre for the wider Fraser Coast community.

Hot cross buns were shared outside after the service.

In Maryborough, amid a more traditional setting but where changing times still see a strong woman at the helm, Reverend Sue Wilson spoke to the Chronicle outside St Paul's Anglican Church.

Reverend Sue Wilson outside St Paul's Anglican Church in Maryborough on Good Friday morning.

"The celebration is all about coming together as a community, the Easter journey starts on Maundy Thursday, you have Good Friday where we remember Jesus' crucifixion and Sunday morning with his resurrection," she said

"We come together as a community to acknowledge the journey Jesus made and it's a journey of love and he loved us so much he was prepared to die for us, it reminds us in these times with all the ups and downs, wearing of mask etc we still need that outpouring of love to support each other.

"It's been a reminder through all these times that you love your neighbour as you love yourself and that's how we will get through this. Easter services are a reminder of how much love we need to give to each other.

"It's amazing to still hold Easter services, everyone is so pleased."

Reverend Wilson said it was great to have a physical service instead of hosting the service online for Easter as it brought more people into the church for the holy days.

"I wish everybody a happy and joyous Easter and pray COVID will come to an end."