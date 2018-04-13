Menu
MODIFIED MADNESS: The Queensland Modified Sedan Title will be back at the Maryborough Speedway next month after for the first time in years.
Motor Sports

Modified title returns to Speedway for first time in years

Blake Antrobus
by
13th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

ONE of the biggest events on the Maryborough Speedway's calendar is coming back to the Heritage City next month for the first time in years.

Dozens of modified sedan racers from all over the country will take the racetrack by storm for the Queensland Modified Sedan Title on May 5-6 in a bumper weekend for the Speedway.

It will be the last state or national title the track will host this season.

And it has Speedway president Wayne Moller excited at the prospects.

"It's one of the most followed classes in speedway racing, so we're expecting a big field for that,” Moller said.

"We're expecting similar numbers to this weekend's Production Sedan Title.”

Aidan Raymont, a former national titleholder, Victorian titleholder and Queensland state champion, will make an appearance at the event.

Moller said he would "definitely be one to watch out for.”

"Coming into May we'll have a burnouts competition, then Karts over the winter,” he said.

"So things are definitely getting exciting here.”

Two burnouts events will be hosted in the space of three weeks at the Speedway come mid-May.

