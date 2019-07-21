Molineux rips in on Test debut

Sophie Molineux slipped into her brand new Baggy Green with such authority that it deserves the opportunity to look like Steve Waugh's.

Speaking with the confidence that saw her take 3-71 in her debut Test match, Molineux joined the chorus of players declaring they would like to play more.

There is no better time in women's cricket than right now but presently, only Australia and England play Test matches and it's only once every two years during the multi-format Ashes series.

Sophie Molineux wants more nations to play Test cricket. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

There's a nuance to Test matches that just can't be replicated in the shorter form of the game.

"I love Test cricket and I love wearing whites and playing with red balls," Molineux said.

"Putting the whites back on again felt quite at home.

"To get out there and to play with a Baggy Green cap - you've got to enjoy it and have fun."

And as far as first Test wickets go, they don't come much bigger then the English skipper.

Unless you follow this up with two quick wickets that open the door for Australia to sniff out an outright victory.

Meg Lanning (l) of Australia reacts to dropping Nat Sciver of Englan. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Searching for the footmarks that have been on offer throughout this match, Molineux first claimed English skipper Heather Knight, danger player Amy Jones and then Sarah Taylor.

With one day to play, and two entire sessions washed out due to rain, a result on the final day can only be triggered by act of aggression from England and some extraordinary bowling from Australia.

"We've Got 14 wickets to go and not going to be easy. But Tayla (Vlaeminck) will steam in and Shutts (Megan Schutt) and Pez (Ellyse Perry) will ask questions with the new ball," Molineux said.

Katherine Brunt of England bats watched on by Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning of Australia. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

England need to win this Test to be any chance of keeping their chances alive this series - not that you would think that on their go-slow batting.

England's Nat Sciver, not out on 62 at stumps, said: "We're trying our hardest out there. Obviously we were losing a few wickets which doesn't help things and that kind of dictates how you play going forward," she said.

"It's going to be a fight."

Australia can still win but time is against them.