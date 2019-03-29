Menu
PRESIDENT: Wayne Moller.
Moller sprinting into the weekend

BRENDAN BOWERS
29th Mar 2019 9:22 AM

FOR Maryborough Speedway president this weekend cannot come quick enough.

The sprint cars return to Maryborough for their annual appearance in the V8 Sprint Cars Dash 4 Cash.

"It is great to see the Big Show on our track," Moller said.

Current National Champion, Andrew Scheuerle will be out to show why he has the number one on his car.

"Scheuerle is a great driver but at present Luke Olfield is in form along with Gympie driver, Andrew Corbett," Moller said.

"The night is not just about sprint cars with production sedans and AMCAR racing on the program."

Moller said it was about eight years since AMCAR had been at the track.

"We have three national champions in Maryborough this weekend," he said.

"We have Andrew Scheuerle in the sprint cars and Matt Hardy is the current champion in AMCAR.

"Our locals are also represented with Joel Berkley the current production sedan champion."

