Moller's health back on track after recent surgery

SPEEDWAY: Ashleigh Moller is back into the swing of everyday life after recent surgery to remove a brain tumour.

The young racer is back home with her family catching up on her school work.

Father, Wayne Moller says she still becomes tired easily but that is to be expected after major surgery.

The racing family will return to Maryborough Speedway track this Saturday for the first round of the speedway season.

Action will include formula 500's, junior sedans, street stocks and production sedans.

Gates open from 1pm with racing scheduled for 5pm.