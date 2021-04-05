Menu
Howard Torbanlea RFS capture the moment a four wheel drive vehicle goes up in flames. Photo: Howard Torbanlea RFS/ Contributed
Community

Moment car goes up in flames on Fraser Coast

Stuart Fast
5th Apr 2021 2:10 PM
Howard and Torbanlea Rural Fire Service has captured the moment a four-wheel drive went up in flames on the Fraser Coast.

A QFES media spokeswoman said two crews from the local RFS and QFES attended the fire at Pacific Haven on at 12:35pm, April 4.

They arrived to find the vehicle well alight but fighting the fire was a fairly straightforward task for the crews.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 12:50pm, though the wreckage was still smoking and all fire crews finally left the scene by 1:30pm.

The cause of the fire and how the car got there is still being looked in to.

No one was injured.

