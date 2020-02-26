Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Moment man was viciously slashed in face

by Elise Williams
26th Feb 2020 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A VICIOUS assault in a bar north of Brisbane has left police searching for answers, as the man at the centre of the attack remains unidentified.

Police are investigating the violent attack, after a man used a piece of glass to strike a 23-year-old man in the face at a Gympie hotel on Sunday.

The terrifying strike to the face, which occurred in the venue's smoking area just after midnight on February 23, left the young victim unconscious. 

The unknown man has then punched the unconscious victim several times in the head, fracturing his cheekbone.

The moment a man used a piece of broken glass to slash his victim's face. Picture: Queensland Police Service
The moment a man used a piece of broken glass to slash his victim's face. Picture: Queensland Police Service

Police have described the violent offender, who has been captured on the venue's CCTV cameras, as caucasian in appearance, with short cropped brown hair and a solid build.

He was wearing a dark T-shirt, mustard coloured long pants and grey sneakers at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man depicted in the footage is urged to contact Policelink on 131444 and quote this reference number: QP2000381234

More Stories

Show More
assault bashed crime editors picks pub fight slashed violent assault

Just In

    Missing Redbank Plains girl

    Missing Redbank Plains girl
    • 26th Feb 2020 2:28 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ute stolen from public carpark

        premium_icon Ute stolen from public carpark

        News Police are searching for a dual cab ute allegedly stolen from a public carpark last week

        What upgraded watch house will mean for M’boro CBD

        premium_icon What upgraded watch house will mean for M’boro CBD

        News Police Minister Mark Ryan said the beauty of Maryborough was its old town charm and...

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Pets & Animals Entries have been coming in fast. Here’s your last chance to enter.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days