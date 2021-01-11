Brisbane lockdown will end but masks to stay

More than two million Queenslanders will be able to come out of lockdown today.

Queensland has recorded four cases of pandemic virus in hotel quarantine overnight but for the third day in a row, no community transmission.

"We are able to end our lockdown afte three days," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Until 1am Friday, January 22, the following restrictions will stay in place:

Masks will have to keep being worn in indoor places, including shopping centres and supermarkets, gyms, workplaces, places of worship, libraries, taxis and ride shares.

The Palaszczuk Government on Friday placed all residents in the Greater Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Redlands and Moreton areas after a hotel cleaner tested positive to the highly contagious UK strain of coronavirus.

The masks must be carried at all times, but are not needed to be worn outdoors at a safe distance from other people.

This could include walking the dog, while travelling in your private vehicle or going out for "strenuous exercise".

"When in doubt wear a mask," the Premier said.

But mask wearing will not be mandated inside people's cars.

The Gabba cricket Test is also due to go ahead on January 15, but spectator capacity at the ground will be capped at 50 per cent and mask wearing will remain mandatory.

The Premier said the highly contagious UK variant was "a whole new ballgame".

She would not comment on whether one more case of community transmission of the UK variant would put the state into lockdown again.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the four cases of the virus detected in hotel quarantine had all come back from United Arab Emirates.

Two of them had also been in the UK, where a new variant of the virus is swamping hospitals.

Indoor dining areas will go back to a one person per 4sq m rule, while outdoor seating will be set at one per per 2sq m.

No dancing will be allowed for the meantime, except for at weddings.

Gathering limits are restricted to 20 people at homes and at public places, while guest limits at weddings and funerals will be set at 100.

Indoor concert venues or theatres will be set at 50 per cent capacity or one person per 4sq m - or whichever is greater.

Outdoor stadiums will also have a 50 per cent capacity limit, as long as they have a COVID safe plan in place.

Dr Young said the restrictions mirrored those in other states, insisting it was important that the Greater Brisbane region came out of the lockdown "carefully and sensibly".

Dr Young said she was still concerned there may be some contacts of a hotel quarantine cleaner who tested positive on January 6 who had not come forward.

The cleaner has the highly infectious UK variant of the virus, which triggered the Greater Brisbane three-day lockdown.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said "things are getting worse globally".

Ms D'Ath said restrictions would continue until 1am on January 22 with masks required for people living in Greater Brisbane at shopping centres and cinemas.

"Thank you everyone for your hard work," Ms D'Ath said.

Deputy Queensland Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said compliance during the lockdown had been "exceptionally good".