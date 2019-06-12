Momentum building towards M'boro tech challenge

TECH CHAMPS: Team members from St Mary's College "Cranky" claimed the Overall HPV Champions at the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge, in 2018.

HUMAN-POWERED VEHICLES: Momentum is building towards one of Maryborough's biggest and most unique events.

The HPV (human-powered vehicles) Super Series is well under way, with round three wrapping up in Mackay over the weekend.

Bundy High Hornets took out three of the five categories in the 18-hour event.

While no Fraser Coast schools featured on the results board from the Mackay round, local teams held their own in the first two events.

Round one in Bundaberg on April 26 featured dominant performances Xavier College and Fraser Coast Anglican College in the junior boys category.

Hervey Bay State High School performed well in junior mixed and placed first in restricted mixed.

Meanwhile, St Mary's College took out the senior boys category, with Riverside Christian College, Fraser Coast Anglican College and Xavier College also performing well.

St Mary's and Riverside placed second and third in the senior girls while Maryborough Special School put in a valiant effort in senior mixed.

Round two took the teams to Yeppoon for Cap Coast Full Throttle on May 25, where Riverside placed highly in the senior boys category.

The events are all building towards the final round - the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge in Maryborough.

According to the HPV Super Series website, "the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge is the largest student participation event in Queensland catering to school children of all ages, interests and abilities.”

The 24-hour endurance race will draw students to the Heritage City's CBD where they will race custom-designed and built human-powered vehicles.

Keep an eye on frasercoastchronicle.com.au in the lead-up to the September 14-15 event for profiles of Fraser Coast school teams.