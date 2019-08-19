Monday Buzz: The dirtiest team in the NRL

South Sydney players have had 31 weeks of suspensions since 2016.

The Melbourne Storm are not the dirtiest team in the NRL despite the avalanche of complaints about their wrestling tactics.

It's actually the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the proof is there in black and white … the statistics on foul play charges and suspensions over the past three years.

This is why your columnist was stunned that it was Rabbitohs general manager Shane Richardson attacking the Storm last week over wrestling.

People in glass houses …

South Sydney players have been banned for twice as many games as Storm players since 2016.

They have had 31 weeks of suspensions, which is double the amount of any other team in the NRL other than the Canberra Raiders.

Stories of clubs complaining about the Storm wrestling emerge this time every year on the eve of the finals. It's an ancient tactic used by opposition clubs to put pressure on the referees.

The Storm have had only one player, Suliasi Vunivalu, suspended this year for a wrestling manoeuvre, which was classified as leg pressure.

Admittedly, the NRL's match review committee stuffed up last week by not charging Storm front-rower Nelson Asofa-Solomona. He should have been rubbed out for two weeks.

It led to all the criticism of the Storm's tactics.

Anyone would think they are the only club in the game that wrestles.

Even in 1996, Immortal Bob Fulton employed a wrestling coach at Manly, former Olympian Norm Steel. This is not a slur on Bozo but rather shows how he was always ahead of the pack. It proves it's been going on for decades.

Rabbitohs judiciary 2017-19 Round and Year Player Charge Grade Verdict/Sentence Round 3, 2017 George Burgess Striking 2 Guilty plea/2 weeks Round 3, 2017 Hymel Hunt Reckless high tackle 2 Guilty plea/4 weeks Round 3, 2017 Braidon Burns Shoulder charge 1 Guilty plea/1 week Round 7, 2017 Sam Burgess Shoulder charge 1 Exonerated Round 8, 2017 George Burgess Shoulder charge 2 Guilty plea/4 weeks Round 25, 2017 Zane Musgrove Shoulder charge 1 Guilty plea/1 week Round 25, 2017 Sam Burgess Careless high tackle 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 2, 2018 Sam Burgess Dangerous contact 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 4, 2018 Sam Burgess Dangerous contct 1 Guilty at panel/2 weeks Round 5, 2018 Tevita Tatola Careless high tackle 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 7, 2018 Sam Burgess Careless high tackle 2 Guilty plea/2 weeks Round 7, 2018 George Burgess Careless high tackle 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 12, 2018 Thomas Burgess Tripping 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 14, 2018 Jason Clark Dangerous contact 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 16, 2018 Jason Clark Dangerous contact 1 Guilty plea/1 week Finals, 2018 Greg Inglis Dangerous contact 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 2, 2019 Liam Knight Dangerous contact 2 Guilty at panel/2 weeks Round 9, 2019 Tevita Tatola Careless high tackle 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 13. 2019 Thomas Burgess Striking 1 Guilty plea/1 week Round 13, 2019 Sam Burgess Contrary Conduct 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 15, 2019 George Burgess Dangerous contact Referred Guilty at panel/9 weeks Round 17, 2019 Liam Knight Dangerous contact 2 Guilty plea/2 weeks Round 17, 2019 Cameron Murray Dangerous contact 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 20, 2019 Sam Burgess Careless high tackle 1 Guilty downgrade/0 weeks

Storm judiciary 2017-19 Round and Year Player Charge Grade Verdict/Sentence Round 1, 2017 Will Chambers Fighting 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 1, 2017 Cameron Munster Tripping 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 1, 2017 Cheyse Blair Dangerous Throw 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 6, 2017 Will Chambers Shoulder charge 1 Guilty plea/1 week Round 23, 2017 Suliasi Vunivalu Contrary contact 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 4, 2018 Dale Finucane Dangerous contact 1 Guilty no contest/0 weeks Round 4, 2018 Will Chambers Dangerous contact 2 Guilty plea/2 weeks Round 10, 2018 Cameron Munster Dangerous contact 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 10, 2018 Josh Addo-Carr Dangerous contact 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 10, 2018 Cameron Smith Dangerous contact 2 Guilty plea/1 week Round 10, 2018 Sam Kasiano Dangerous contact 1 Guilty plea/1 week Round 11, 2018 Curtis Scott Striking 3 Guilty plea/2 weeks Round 11, 2018 Nelson Asofa-Solomona Careless high tackle 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 12, 2018 Sam Kasiano Dangerous contact 1 Guilty plea/1 week Round 23, 2018 Will Chambers Dangerous contact 3 Guilty plea/3 weeks Finals, 2018 Billy Slater Shoulder charge 1 Exonerated Finals, 2018 Cameron Munster Contrary conduct 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 4, 2019 Suliasi Vunivalu Dangerous contact 2 Guilty plea/1 week Round 5, 2019 Christian Welch Dangerous contact 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 15. 2019 Jesse Bromwich Dangerous contact 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 17, 2019 Christian Welch Dangerous contact 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 18, 2019 Joe Stimson Dangerous contact 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks Round 18, 2019 Suliasi Vunivalu Dangerous contact 1 Guilty plea/1 week Round 20, 2019 Nelson Asofa-Solomona Dangerous contact 1 Guilty plea/0 weeks

The Storm have had three crusher-tackle charges in three years.

Newcastle and the Titans have had three crusher charges each and a chicken wing in the same period. It happens right across the game.

I love watching the Storm and the breathtaking brand of football they often play.

This is the benchmark club not only in the NRL but in every football code in this country.

Interestingly, the cleanest club in the game in the past three years is the underperforming St George Illawarra Dragons. They have had only 15 players charged by the match review committee for two weeks of suspensions.

Canterbury have also been cleanskins, with four weeks lost to suspension from 15 charges.

The New Zealand Warriors have had more charges (28) than any other club.

Judiciary 2017-19 Team No. of charges Weeks suspended Rabbitohs 24 31 Raiders 20 23 Storm 24 15 Warriors 28 15 Roosters 26 14 Sea Eagles 22 13 Broncos 21 13 Titans 20 12 Eels 17 11 Cowboys 17 10 Panthers 18 9 Knights 17 7 Wests Tigers 15 5 Sharks 17 5 Bulldogs 15 4 Dragons 15 2

Yet no one bothers to bag them publicly because they are not going to be minor premiers or a finals threat. People like Richardson only try to bring down the great sides.

This is the same man who said it was a "tragedy" George Burgess copped nine weeks for a shocking eye-gouge on Robbie Farah.

Seriously, it's almost a tall poppy issue.

It's the same with the Sydney Roosters. They cop as much grief about their salary cap as the Storm do about their wrestling. James Tedesco, Cooper Cronk, Latrell Mitchell, Luke Keary and Boyd Cordner. They must be rorting.

It's time we appreciated the great sides rather than trying to drag them down.

