Buzz: Hayne trains with club rugby side

Jarryd Hayne has joined in training with a club rugby side in Sydney.

CHECK out the highlights, lowlights and talking points from another memorable weekend in sport.

SPOTTED

Jarryd Hayne training with the Eastwood rugby union team. It sounded like a big story so we checked in with Ben Batger about the possibility of the fallen NRL star getting a start in club rugby.

"Jarryd's mates with one of the boys, he just came and did some training with us," Batger said. "There's nothing there. He did a bit of fitness with us and had a run around. Look, we've got a settled squad and there's no thoughts of him playing.

"He's got plenty on his plate anyway. It would be very, very unlikely that he lines up for Eastwood this year." Hayne is fighting sexual assault charges in court over an alleged incident in Newcastle during the off-season.

Jarryd Hayne leaves Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Monday, December 10, 2018, after facing court on sexual assault charges.

HIGHLIGHTS

* Can we please give the next sporting OAM to NSW Blues Origin coach Brad 'Freddy' Fittler. Not because he's a good bloke and not because he can coach. His magnificent contribution via the Hogs For The Homeless charity needs to be officially recognised.

* The sensational Eric Bautheac bicycle-kick goal for Brisbane Roar against the Central Coast on Friday night. It wouldn't have been out of place in the EPL.

* The Sharks unearthing rookie centre Bronson Xerri in the trial match against the Manly Sea Eagles. Big, strong and fast. Somehow John Morris has to decide between Xerri, Josh Dugan and Josh Morris for his two centre positions in round one.

Cronulla Sharks youngster Bronson Xerri.

LOWLIGHT

Dylan Walker's appearance for Manly while facing domestic violence charges. I didn't, but I wanted to, boo when he ran out on to Shark Park on Saturday night.

NINE DROPS THE BALL

The NRL is not just blaming bad player behaviour for poor TV ratings from the recent Indigenous v Maori All Stars game. A confidential report blames Channel 9. The internal report says: "Channel 9 did not promote awareness of the game on their channels and there was a general lack of awareness for the match."

WHAT AN ORR-DEAL

The NRL is investigating player agent Gavin Orr over allegations he misinformed the New Zealand Warriors over the playing future of boom Parramatta Eels rookie Dylan Brown. Warriors recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan tried to sign the Orr-managed player, unaware he was locked in at the Eels until the end of the 2020 season.

KANGAROOS-TONGA PART OF TRIPLE TREAT

In another huge boost for international rugby league, the Kangaroos are likely to again play Tonga in November as part of a triple-header in Auckland.

Talks are under way for Australia to play Tonga on the same day New ­Zealand host England and Fiji take on Samoa.

The triple-header would be staged in the weeks after the World Nines tournament at the new Western Sydney stadium.

It would attract huge media interest after the Melbourne Cup and before the cricket Test season kicks into gear. This is a great result for international rugby league.

Latrell Mitchell and the Kangaroos will tackle Tonga again in November. Picture: AAP

No more ridiculous ventures like the failed Denver Test experience of New Zealand v England last season.

The growth of the international game is all about the emerging Pacific nations, Tonga, Samoa and Fiji.

They have to regularly compete on the big stage at the big venues. They will get stronger and stronger and eventually become tier-one nations.

GALLOP STANDS TALL DURING STAJCIC CRISIS

The outrage over the sacking of Matildas coach Alen Stajcic has been extinguished and we can now move on to prepare for the World Cup in France in June.

We can thank ABC presenter Tracey Holmes for providing the other side of the story and revealing what really happened behind the scenes that led to his dismissal.

All that remains is for the future of soccer boss David Gallop to be determined.

In the month since Stajcic was sacked, Gallop and the board of FFA have been on the receiving end of the most brutal criticism from the likes of Alan Jones and the soccer media. It is the sign of a great sporting administration to stand firm and to not buckle under pressure.

Gallop could not fully explain why Stajcic was sacked because of legal and confidentiality agreements.

Sporting administrators are the most maligned figures. Just ask Todd Greenberg and Peter Beattie.

It is a credit to Gallop that he toughed this one out. He is a better administrator for the experience.