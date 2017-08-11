Money found in cabinet back with rightful owners

Do you recognise this cabinet? This cash might be yours.

Is this yours? Man buys cabinet from Bay with cash inside

Police may have found owner of cash left in cabinet in Bay

Police investigate as several come forward to claim cash

NANANGO police have found the owners of cash found in a television cabinet purchased from the Hervey Bay Recycling Market in June.

The owners, a couple from Hervey Bay aged in their 50s, were made aware of the missing money via social media and contacted Nanango Police Station.

They were incredibly grateful to the member of the public for being honest and handing it into police.

The money has since been returned to its rightful owners.

Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter.