'Money in teeth': Dental surgery architect's best work

MARYBOROUGH is known for its heritage architecture and there are many fine historic buildings across the city representing different architectural styles and aspects of our history.

People often ask me, what is my favourite building?

This is a hard question, but of all the historic buildings here, I think my favourite would have to be Finemore's Dental Surgery on Richmond Street, beside the Custom House Hotel.

This building is in the Portside Precinct, but is very different in style, building material and purpose to the surrounding buildings.

It was designed by the gifted architect POE Hawkes as a dental surgery with an upstairs residence.

This was a common practice for the Maryborough CBD, with banking chambers, shops and other commercial activities taking place on the ground floor of buildings and then an associated residence on the upper floor.

Built with fibrous cement sheeting in timber frames, it was one of the first significant buildings constructed after World War I and was essentially the start of POE Hawkes' architectural career in Maryborough.

He had previously worked very successfully in Kingaroy and Bundaberg.

The building design is actually rather similar to a bank building he had designed in Kingaroy, but with very different building materials.

When the plans first came before the Maryborough City Council for approval in December 1918 one of the councillors remarked "there's money in teeth”.

While the council was very happy to see such promising commercial activity returning to the city after the war, councillors at this meeting were concerned about how fireproof this new type of building would be and delegated the Mayor and two other councillors to look into the matter.

However they made it clear that they did not favour any action that would tend to discourage Mr Finemore from erecting this building.

It was also noted in the meeting that he had already disposed of his residence and had no place to live, and was therefore seeking to see no delays in the building process.

This building, designed in a free classical style features shallow semi-circular arches that are a typical features of Hawkes' commercial buildings of the period.

The outline of the bold and modern parapet projects upwards the shapes that are placed on it.

Finemore's Dental Surgery would be the first of many Maryborough structures to be designed by Hawkes during a prolific career in which he would become unquestionably the city's most successful architect of the inter-war years.

Over the next few decades he was responsible for many of the landmarks of Maryborough, including the Cenotaph, St Paul's Memorial Hall and the Carlton Hotel.

One of his final designs was for an air raid shelter in 1942.

Over those years he contributed to Maryborough as an architect but also as part of community through his work with organisations like the Show Society, Doon Villa Bowls Club, Wide Bay Club, Eisteddfod, Hospital Board and other groups.

He provided his services at no charge to many community organisations like the RSL and the QCWA.

While very creative and ingenious with his architectural designs he was appalling at organisation and paperwork.

He was repeatedly prosecuted for failing to lodge tax returns and other forms, and in the council archives I have found quite a number of copies of stern letters addressed to him regarding commencing construction without approvals.

For all his faults, POE Hawkes was someone who made his mark and through his creativity contributed greatly to the picturesque nature of Maryborough.

This handsome building in our CBD represents both the start of his long career here and the progress of Maryborough in moving from a war footing into the peace and prosperity of the 1920s.