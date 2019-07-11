Money more than just $4m boost, says Chamber chief

UP TO $4 million will be pumped into the Fraser Coast's local economy from the Junior State Touch Cup but that amount doesn't capture how much of a benefit it will bring to local businesses.

With the visiting football families shopping and eating in many of Hervey Bay and Maryborough's restaurants, Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said the total economic boost would be multiplied about seven times through the community.

Because the funding injection was external, Ms Holebrook said it was likely businesses would see a boost in profits over the next week.

"That $4 million will come in and create profit, which means it will pay wages in businesses and will then be spent in other businesses,” Ms Holebrook said.

"There's so much intensity that it gives a great economic shock through the economy.

"That's enough to lift business confidence.”

Many accommodation providers across Hervey Bay and Maryborough have been booked out for the event, with some as far as Childers and Gympie being full for the week.

Some providers have reported having a 90 per cent occupancy for next year's carnival alone.

With games currently under way at the Tavistock St complex, Ms Holebrook said it had been a busy week for the Fraser Coast business community, who were preparing for the influx of visitors.

"We're prepped ... to handle all these visitors,” she said.