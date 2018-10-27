Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parents who do not immunise their children have their Family Tax Benefit Part A payments reduced by $28 a fortnight.
Parents who do not immunise their children have their Family Tax Benefit Part A payments reduced by $28 a fortnight. naumoid
Health

Money pain as Fraser Coast kids miss out on life-saving jabs

Sherele Moody
by
27th Oct 2018 6:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only


ABOUT 8 per cent of our children are missing out on life-saving immunisations, meaning a significant number of local families are facing reduced financial support from the government.

National health data for 2012-14 reveals 92.5 per cent of Fraser Coast one-year-olds, 92.7 per cent of two-year-olds and 92.2 of five-year-olds are fully immunised.

The families choosing not to get their kids the jab will have their Family Tax Benefit Part A payments reduced by $28 a fortnight.

Experts expect this financial impost to improve immunisation rates but there are also local education programs aimed at informing parents about the benefits of protecting their children from diseases.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Family and Community Services nursing director Carol McMullen said the Wide Bay immunisation rate was slightly higher than the national average.

"Immunisation is actively promoted by the Wide Bay Public Health Unit through providing education and training to local general practices and other vaccine providers," Ms McMullen said.

"We also regularly update vaccine service providers and provide clinical support on complex immunisation queries." - NewsRegional
 

babies family health immunisation money
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Red light rule we all thought we knew

    Red light rule we all thought we knew

    News ALL drivers think they know this basic road rule, but there are some cases where you could be risking a fine by actually doing it.

    Smoking mums put Fraser Coast babies at risk

    premium_icon Smoking mums put Fraser Coast babies at risk

    News Mums urged to butt out for baby's sake

    • 27th Oct 2018 6:35 AM
    Sleep really is the best medicine

    Sleep really is the best medicine

    Lifestyle FOLLOW these steps to ensure sweet dreams.

    Expelled students' new take on life

    premium_icon Expelled students' new take on life

    News "It was the best decision I ever made to go to this school..."

    Local Partners